MakeMyTrip Puts Cricket Centre Residents In Spotlight: Listing Property Made Easy, Know Details

MakeMyTrip, the online travel company, is targeting to increase the inventory of homestay properties across select metros and cities in anticipation of the heightened demand due to the heavy cricket season.

It has witnessed significant surge in search of homestays in cities such as Ahmedabad, Dharamshala, and key metros.

Also Read: Meet Deep Kalra, The Man Behind Multibillion-dollar Company MakeMyTrip

To help travellers, MakeMyTrip said it has developed a new feature reflecting the distance of the accommodation from the cricket stadium in the city. This feature will help cricket fans in booking the most suitable accommodation option.

To make the onboarding experience nifty for homestay hosts, MakeMyTrip has also constituted a ‘Host Your Home Cell,’ comprising a dedicated team, available 24X7.

Parikshit Choudhury, chief business officer, alternate accommodation and customer contact group, MakeMyTrip, said, “We have observed a significant surge in search of homestay properties for October and November in select cities across the country. This is a good sign and indicates that cricket fans are more willing than ever to explore homestays as an accommodation option.”

Also Read: TCS Deduction On Standalone Overseas Hotel Bookings: Onus Should Be On Banks, Says MakeMyTrip

“A large proportion of homestay properties in cricket centres across October and November is still available for cricket lovers at an economical price,” said Choudhury.

“Historically, our efforts to increase penetration have been focused on leisure markets, but now we are also focusing on business cities. It will be a win-win for the host and the traveller as India gets ready to immerse itself in cricket fever,” Choudhury added.