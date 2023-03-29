MakeMyTrip To Expand Footprint in India, Aims to Grow Franchisees By 50% In 2023

Leading online travel company MakeMyTrip on Wednesday said it is planning to expand its franchise business in the top-100 cities of the country. The company started the year 2023 with 146 active franchisees and aims to grow more than 50 per cent to reach 220 by the end of the calendar year.

“India has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets. The government plans to add another 80 airports over the next three years, taking the number of airports in the country to 220 by 2025. The focus on modernising the nation’s aviation market in tier-2 and beyond cities will also mean an increased contribution from such cities to the overall business mix. We see this as an opportunity area and have initiated a multi-pronged strategy to penetrate deeper nationwide," Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said.

He added that the franchise network expansion is part of our broader strategy to serve customers in the top-100 cities of India. The franchise network will help serve those customers who may be more comfortable talking to someone they trust.

Jasmeet Singh, business head (holidays & experiences) at MakeMyTrip, said, “The trust and affection we enjoy from our customers is evident in the 70 per cent growth in the number of holiday packages sold over the pre-pandemic period. During this period, we have seen increased traction for both franchisees-led as well as online holiday package sales on our platform. Therefore, an action plan has been set in motion to boost demand from both channels further."

He added that the company is targeting like-minded entrepreneurs who share a passion for travel. Industry expertise is an advantage but not a must. Interestingly, more than 85 per cent of the business partners who have joined us over the past twelve months are from a non-travel background.

