Manufacturing, Services Activities In India Remain In Expansion: RBI Report

The rain deficit in India is rapidly closing amid a highly cyclone-skewed distribution, and manufacturing and services activity in the country remains in expansion albeit with some sequential moderation in June, according to the RBI’s latest report released on Monday, July 17.

“Global growth momentum appears to be stalling, especially manufacturing and investment, amid moderating headline inflation with a stubborn core. Market expectations of future interest rates have gone up in response to the hawkish policy stance; equity prices have flattened; and bond yields have hardened," the Reserve Bank of India said in a report titled ‘RBI Bulletin - July 2023’.

It added that the rain deficit in India is rapidly closing amid a highly cyclone-skewed distribution. Manufacturing and services activity remains in expansion albeit with some sequential moderation in June.

“The overall balance of payments improved in Q1:2023-24, indicating that financial flows comfortably exceeded the current account again on a quarterly basis," the RBI said.

The current year 2023 is said to be an El Nino year, in which the monsoon is negatively impacted in India and, hence, leaves the country with less amount of rainfall.