Abans Holdings Makes a Flat D-St Debut; Should you Buy, Hold or Sell?

Abans Holdings Share Price: Shares of Abans Holdings made positive debut as the stock listed on Friday at Rs 273 on the NSE, a premium of a per cent as compared to its IPO issue price of Rs 270. On the BSE, the stock started trading at Rs 270 per share.

The public issue was subscribed 1.10 times between December 12-15. It received bids for 1.40 crore shares against 1.28 crore on the offer. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed to 4.1 times the allotted quota, high networth individuals bought 1.48 times and retail investors bought only 40 percent shares of the quota set aside for them.

The company had reserved only 10 percent of the offer for QIBs which was viewed as a negative by analysts.

Abans Holdings provides NBFC services, global institutional trading in equities, commodities and foreign exchange, private client stock broking, depositary services, asset management services, investment advisory services and wealth management services to corporates, institutional and high net worth clients.

What Should Investors Do?