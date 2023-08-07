CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaRBI MPCDA Hike
Home » business » Markets » Adani Green Crashes 12% After Nearly 3% Equity Change Hands Via Block Deal; Details
1-MIN READ

Adani Green Crashes 12% After Nearly 3% Equity Change Hands Via Block Deal; Details

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 13:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Adani Green Shares Today

Adani Green Shares Today

Shares of Adani Green Energy (AGEL) tanked 12 per cent; Key details for investors

Adani Green Share Price: Shares of Adani Green Energy (AGEL) tanked 12 per cent to Rs 886.25 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after over 40 million equity shares of the power generation company changed hands via block deal.

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Adani Green
first published:August 07, 2023, 13:56 IST
last updated:August 07, 2023, 13:56 IST