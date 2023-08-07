Adani Green Crashes 12% After Nearly 3% Equity Change Hands Via Block Deal; Details

Adani Green Share Price: Shares of Adani Green Energy (AGEL) tanked 12 per cent to Rs 886.25 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after over 40 million equity shares of the power generation company changed hands via block deal.
Reported By: Aparna Deb
Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 13:56 IST
Adani Green Shares Today
