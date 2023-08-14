CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » business » Markets » Adani Shares Decline Up To 4.2% After Auditor Deloitte Resigns
1-MIN READ

Adani Shares Decline Up To 4.2% After Auditor Deloitte Resigns

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 10:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Adani Enterprises was down by Rs 106.3 or 4.19 per cent; Adani Green Energy was lower by Rs 22.25 or 2.29 per cent; Adani Ports falls 3.5 per cent in early trade

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Monday, August 14, declined 3.5 per cent in the early trade after the company’s auditor Deloitte resigned. In a 163-page filing with stock exchanges relating to Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP’s resignation, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has said that in meetings with its leadership, Deloitte indicated concern over a lack of a wider audit role as auditors of other listed Adani companies.

Adani Enterprises was also down by Rs 106.3 or 4.19 per cent to Rs 2,432.15 on the BSE. Adani Green Energy was down too, by Rs 22.25 or 2.29 per cent at Rs 949.25.

The BSE Sensex on Monday, August 14, declined by about 460 points to 64,862 in the opening trade, owing to pessimism across the Asian indices. The NSE Nifty also declined 154.1 points to 19,274.20 in the early morning trade. The rupee fell 25 paise to 83.07 against US dollar in early trade.

Among 30 Sensex companies, 25 were in the red. Top-5 losers included JSW Steel, Tata Motors, SBI, Bajaj Finserv were Tata Steel, declining up to 2.12 per cent.

About the Author
Mohammad Haris
Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
first published:August 14, 2023, 10:04 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 10:09 IST