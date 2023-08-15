BSE, NSE Remain Closed Today On Independence Day: Check Stock Market Holidays In 2023

The Indian stock market is closed today, August 15, on account of Independence Day. There will be no trading activities in India’s stock market today. There will be no action in equity segment, equity derivative segment, SLB segment on Tuesday, according to stock market holidays 2023 list.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also remain closed for trading on Tuesday.

In the year 2023, after the Independence Day, there are six more stock market holidays left. These are Ganesh Chaturthi (September 19), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Diwali Balipratipada (November 14), Gurunanak Jayanti (November 27), and Christmas (December 25).

In his Independence Day message, Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of NSE, said, “On the occasion of our Independence Day, let us remember the sacrifice and contribution of our nation’s freedom fighters who envisioned a sovereign and prosperous India. As one of the leading global economies, we stand on the cusp of transformation, growth and development, echoing the spirit of a resurgent India. The NSE remains focused on being a catalyst for capital market formation, nation – building and job creation, and continues its sustained efforts towards empowering investors. Happy Independence Day."

On Monday, reversing the early morning trade, the Sensex rose 79.27 points to settle at 65,401.92 points, while the Nifty ended the day with 6.25 points higher at 19,434.55 points. During the day, the Sensex opened lower by about 460 points at 64,862 in the early morning trade. After an initial dip hitting day’s low of 64,821, the BSE benchmark index started picking up and hit the day’s high of 65,517.82 before ending the day at 65,401.92, 79.27 point higher that the Friday’s close of 65,322.65.