Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Share Allotment Status Today: Check via BSE, Registrar's Website

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO Share Allotment Status Today: The initial public offering (IPO) of agrochemical firm Dharmaj Crop Guard was subscribed 35.49 times over the 80.12 lakh shares that were on offer during the subscription period from November 28-30, 2022.

The shares which are to be allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 48.21 times, while those of non-institutional investors was subscribed 52.29 times and that of retail individual investors (RIIs) was subscribed 21.53 times. Separately, the employees’ portion was subscribed 7.48 times, the data showed.

As per market observers, Dharmaj Crop Guard shares are available at a premium (GMP) of Rs 55 in the grey market today. The shares of the company are expected to list on the stock exchanges BSE and NSE later this week on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

“The company has a diverse set of products with customers across domestic as well as international markets. The operations look relatively small compared to its peers, however, revenues, EBITDA & margins are on the rise. At the upper band, post-fresh issue, the asking p/e post fresh issue comes around 27.8x based on FY22 earnings," said Abhay Doshi, co-founder of UnlistedArena.

The agrochemical company will make its debut on the BSE and NSE on December 8 in the 32nd listing on the mainboard in the current calendar year.

Dharmaj Crop Guard manufactures a range of agrochemicals such as insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, plant-growth regulators, micro fertilisers and antibiotics and distributes them to B2C and B2B customers.

It also exports products to more than 66 customers across 25 countries in Latin America, East Africa, the Middle East and the Far East.

The first option is the portal of IPO registrar, here is how it works:

a) Select the company name as Dharmaj Crop Guard Limited-IPO in the dropdown menu

b) Select and enter either the permanent account number (PAN) or the application number, or the DP Client ID

c) Click on the search button

The other option is the BSE website

a) Select the issue type as equity and the issue name Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd

b) Enter either the application number or PAN

c) Check box (I’m not a robot) and click on the search button to know the allotment status

Refunds will be credited to the bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by December 6 and eligible investors will get their shares in their demat accounts the same day.

The agrochemical company will make its debut on the BSE and NSE on December 8 in the 32nd listing on the mainboard in the current calendar year.

Read all the Latest Business News here