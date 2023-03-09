Divgi TorqTransfer IPO Share Allotment Today: How to Check via BSE, Registrar's Website

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: Pune-based Divgi TroqTransfer Systems, whose Rs 412 crore IPO ran from March 1 to March 3, will finalise basis of allotment today. The allotment date is tentative and is subject to change depending on the company’s schedule. The Rs 412-crore public offer was subscribed 5.44 times on strong interest from retail investors and qualified institutional buyers.

Those who have applied for the public issue are suggested to check allotment status online either at the BSE website or at the official registrar’s website. The official registrar of the Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO is Link In time Private Limited.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, applicants can check their application status online at BSE or at Link In Time website. The official website of BSE is bseindia.com whereas Link Intime website is — linkintime.co.in. For convenience to the bidders, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment status check Link Intime

As mentioned above, a bidder can login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at ‘Search’ option.

Your Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment status BSE

To check one’s Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment status online at BSE website, one can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO;

3] Enter Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at ‘I’m not a robot’; and

6] Click at ‘Submit’ button.

Your Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

The initiation of IPO refunds are likely by Friday; credit of shares to Demat accounts of investors getting allotment will be done by Monday while the stock listing is likely on Tuesday, March 14.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems IPO: GMP Today

Shares of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited are available at a premium of Rs 72 in grey market today, say market observers.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems is engaged in the business as an automotive component entity. Incorporated in 1964, the company is among very few automotive component entities in India with the capability to develop and provide system-level transfer cases, torque couplers, and dual-clutch automatic transmission solutions.

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems manufactures manual transmissions, DCT, transfer cases, torque couplers & auto-locking hubs (ALH), essential components for 4WD/ AWD vehicles, Synchronizers for transmissions (gearboxes) and components. The automotive player mainly caters to the passenger and small commercial vehicle industry but it is venturing into EV (Electric Vehicle) transmissions. The company has manufacturing facilities in Bhosari and Shivare in Pune and Sirsi in Karnataka.

