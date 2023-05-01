Five Stocks To Turn Ex-Dividend This Week Ending on May 5. Do you Own These?

Dividend Paying Stocks: As the Q4 FY23 earnings season is on, companies are all set to declare the final dividend of the financial year. Elantas Beck India Ltd, Stovec Industries Ltd, Castrol India, Crisil Ltd, Embassy Office Parks REIT, will trade ex-dividend this week with respect to the interim dividends announced by the companies.

What is Ex-Dividend Date?

The ex-dividend date is when the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout. It is one or two working days before the record date. All the shareholders whose names appear in the company’s list by the end of the record date will be eligible to receive dividends.

Castrol India Limited

Castrol India Ltd is a popular brand in the lubricant oil space, having a market capitalization of Rs 11,454 crores. The company is yet to declare its Q4 FY23 earnings report which is expected on 9 May 2023 and is sitting on a profit of Rs 815.15 crores (TTM) over a revenue of Rs 4,841.54 crores in the same period. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 4 May, 2023. The company has also fixed 4 May, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend.

In the past one year, Castrol India has declared a dividend of 130 per cent amounting to Rs 6.5 per share. At the current share price of this results in a dividend yield of 5.42 per cent .

Crisil Ltd

CRISIL Limited, shares will turn ex-date for interim dividend of Rs 7 per share on May 4. The record date is also May 4.

Embassy Office Parks REIT

Embassy Office Parks REIT shares will turn ex-date for dividend on May 4. The company has announced to pay Rs 2.81 dividend per share. The record date is May 6.

Elantas Beck India Ltd

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 2 May, 2023.

In the past one year Elantas Beck India has declared a dividend of 50 per cent amounting to Rs 5 per share. At the current share price of this results in a dividend yield of 9.59 per cent.

Stovec Industries Ltd

The company has declared interim dividend of ₹47 per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on 2 May, 2023.

In the past one year Stovec Industries Ltd has declared a dividend of 470 per cent amounting to Rs 47 per share.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here