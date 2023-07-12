CHANGE LANGUAGE
Gold Prices Climb as Dollar, Bond Yields Dip Ahead of US Inflation Data
1-MIN READ

Gold Prices Climb as Dollar, Bond Yields Dip Ahead of US Inflation Data

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 01:05 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

Ready to be minted 50g gold ingots are pictured at the plant of refiner and bar manufacturer Argor-Heraeus in Mendrisio, Switzerland, July 13, 2022. (Reuters)

Gold prices rise as dollar and bond yields decline ahead of U.S. inflation data. Spot gold set for third consecutive gain, eyes on consumer prices report

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar and bond yields fell ahead of U.S. inflation data that could offer more cues on the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike path.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,931.83 per ounce by 02:11 p.m. EDT (1811 GMT), set for a third consecutive session of gains. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,937.10.

Making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, the dollar index fell 0.3% to its lowest level since May 11. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields also slipped. [USD/] [US/]

“If we have a soft inflation reading, it will be positive for gold and prices might go up to $1,950. I think it will be tough for gold to break below $1,900 level on a hot report," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

“Rate hikes are not going to break gold’s back, but it might kill the economy. So there is some support for gold due to this reason."

All eyes are on U.S. consumer prices data due on Wednesday, which is expected to show prices cooled on an annual basis in June.

However, markets are pricing in a 25-basis-point rate hike from the Fed later this month after last week’s jobs report pointed to a resilient U.S. economy. [FEDWATCH]

Gold is used as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty, but higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot silver fell 0.1% to $23.09 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $925.76, while palladium rose 0.8% to $1,249.94.

“In the very long term, silver is expected to trade significantly above the $26/oz mark and should increasingly decouple from gold," TD Securities wrote in a note.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
first published:July 12, 2023, 00:59 IST
last updated:July 12, 2023, 01:05 IST