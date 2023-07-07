CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaIncome TaxFD Rates
Home » business » Markets » Gold Prices Slide to One-Week Low on Strong US Private Payrolls Data
1-MIN READ

Gold Prices Slide to One-Week Low on Strong US Private Payrolls Data

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 02:06 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as they increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,910.15 per ounce by 2:08 p.m. EDT (1808 GMT), while U.S. gold futures settled 0.6% lower at $1,915.40

Gold prices slipped to a near one-week low on Thursday after a better-than-expected U.S. private payrolls report fuelled expectations for more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, lifting Treasury yields higher.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,910.15 per ounce by 2:08 p.m. EDT (1808 GMT), while U.S. gold futures settled 0.6% lower at $1,915.40.

U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in June, indicating strength in the labour market despite growing risks of a recession from higher interest rates.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to a more than four-month peak, while yield on two-year U.S. Treasury note hit the highest since June 2007 after employment data.

“The weakness that we’re seeing in gold is reflective of the expectations for a Fed that is more likely to raise interest rates at the July meeting," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

“We’re seeing continuing jobless claims come down and the ADP private payroll numbers came out better than expected. As a result, we’re seeing yields increasing and hence some more pressure applied to the gold market."

Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week, pointing to only a gradual easing in labour market conditions.

Fed Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said there was a case for a rate rise at the June policy meeting, in comments that affirmed her view that more rate increases will be needed to cool off a still-strong economy.

Investors now see a 92% chance of a 25-basis-point hike in July after last month’s pause, according to CME’s Fedwatch tool. High rates discourage investment in zero-yield gold.

Focus still remains on Friday’s U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for more clarity on the Fed rate-hike path.

Silver dipped 1.8% to $22.68 per ounce, platinum fell 1.4% to $902.66, while palladium slipped 1.3% to $1,244.09.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. Gold
  2. market
  3. us
  4. stocks
  5. fed
first published:July 07, 2023, 02:06 IST
last updated:July 07, 2023, 02:06 IST