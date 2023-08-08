CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » business » Markets » Hero MotoCorp Shares Jump 4% As Harley-Davidson X440 Gets Over 25,000 Bookings In A Month
Hero MotoCorp Shares Jump 4% As Harley-Davidson X440 Gets Over 25,000 Bookings In A Month

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 15:05 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian bike maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it received over 25,000 bookings for the world's cheapest Harley Davidson

Hero MotoCorp has witnessed a surge of over 4 per cent to Rs 3,074 at 10:38 am on August 8, propelling the stock to the top of the Nifty50 gainers list.

This comes after Indian bike maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it received over 25,000 bookings for the world’s cheapest Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The company said 65 per cent of the bookings for the X440 were for the motorcycle’s top-end variant, priced at Rs 2,69,000.

Of the total bookings, more than 65 percent of the total booking are for the top model priced at Rs 2.96 lakh ex-showroom, the company said in a disclosure to the exchanges on August 8.

Furthermore, Hero also said that the introductory ex-showroom prices have now been revised for the Denim, Vivid and S variants to Rs 2,39,500, Rs 2,59,500and Rs 2,79,500 respectively.

“It is heartening to see the confidence shown by the customers in Hero MotoCorp’s foray into this segment," said Niranjan Gupta, CEO of the company on the order traction. The Harley-Davidson X440 is a collaboration between the Harley-Davidson brand and Hero MotoCorp.

Recently, the automobile major has been under the scanner of the government amid the DRI case involving chairman Pawan Munjal. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residence of Pawan Munjal, Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, after taking cognisance of a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) case.

In response, the Hero on August 1 issued a statement informing exchanges that ED officials visited two of our offices in Delhi and Gurugram

and the residence of Pawan Munjal. “We continue to extend all cooperation to the agency."

