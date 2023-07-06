Hindustan Zinc Rallies 7% Ahead of Interim Dividend Announcement For FY24; Check Details

High dividend paying stock Hindustan Zinc (HZL) rose 7 per cent on Thursday, a day after the Vedanta-owned firm said it will consider interim dividend on shares for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) Saturday, July 8, 2023.

The record date for the purpose of payment of the interim dividend has been fixed on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The company’s shares go ex-dividend a day or two before the record date. When a company goes ex-dividend on a particular date, its stock does not carry the value of the next dividend payment. An ex-dividend date also dictates which shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend payment.

“We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Saturday, July 08, 2023 to consider interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2023-24," the Vedanta Group firm said in a regulatory filing.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd. has declared 39 dividends since June 28, 2001. In the past 12 months, Hindustan Zinc has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 75.50 per share.

At the current share price of Rs 319.30, this results in a dividend yield of 23.65 per cent, showed data from Trendlyne.