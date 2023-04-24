ICICI Bank Declares 400% Dividend. Know Record, Payment, Ex-Dividend Dates

ICICI Bank Dividend: Private lender ICICI Bank Ltd declared a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 on Saturday. The company in a statement said, “The Board at the Meeting recommended a dividend of 8 /- (Rupees Eight only) per equity share of face value of 2/- each."

ICICI Bank Dividend 2023 Record Date, Payment Date

The record date and payment date of the final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share has not been declared by the company yet. The same will be declared after approval from the shareholders at the AGM.

“The dividend on equity shares, will be paid/dispatched on or after the same is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank," the company in an exchange filing said.

ICICI Bank Dividend History

In the previous fiscal, the company paid Rs 5 dividend per equity share in August 2022.

ICICI Bank Dividend Yield

The bank has a dividend yield of 0.56 per cent.

ICICI Bank Q4 Results

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a rise of 30 per cent in standalone net profit of Rs 9,121.87 crore for the quarter ended March 31 2023. This is against a net profit of Rs 7018.71 crore from the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and expended, rose 24 per cent to Rs 17,666.8 crore from Rs 12.604.6 crore year-on-year (YoY).

The bank’s operating profit (Profit before provisions and contingencies) stood at Rs 15,206.19 crore during the quarter under review, up by 31.90 per cent YoY from Rs 31,306.02 crore during the year-ago quarter.

The consolidated net profit of the bank reached Rs 9,122 crore during Q4FY23, up by 30 per cent from Rs 7018.71 Cr in Q4FY22.

ICICI Bank said its total deposits grew by 10.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,180,841 crore (US$ 143.7billion) during March 31, 2023 quarter and the average CASA ratio was 43.6 per cent in Q4-2023. The domestic loan portfolio grew by 20.5 per cent year-on-year and the net NPA ratio declined to 0.48 per cent during Q4FY23 from 0.55 per cent in Q3FY23.

