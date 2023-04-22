CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

ICICI Bank Q4 Results: Consolidated Net Profit Jumps 27%, Announces Final Dividend Of Rs 8 Per Share

Published By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 17:00 IST

New Delhi, India

The share of gross non-performing assets in the overall loans was 2.81 per cent as of March 31, 2023.

The share of gross non-performing assets in the overall loans was 2.81 per cent as of March 31, 2023.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender reported a nearly 30% jump in its net profit for the March quarter at Rs 9,121.87 crore.

Private lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 27.64% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 9,852.70 crore for the January-March quarter of 2022-23 compared to the year ago period.

The bank announced a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender reported a nearly 30% jump in its net profit for the March quarter at Rs 9,121.87 crore.

Its total income moved up to Rs 36,108.88 crore in the reporting quarter, as against Rs 27,412.32 crore in the year-ago period, while the overall expenses moved up to Rs 22,282.50 crore from Rs 17,119.38 crore in the year-ago period.

The share of gross non-performing assets in the overall loans was 2.81% as of March 31, 2023, which is an improvement from 3.60% in the year-ago period and 3.07% in the quarter-ago period.

Its overall provisions increased to Rs 1,619.80 crore from Rs 1,068.95 crore in the year-ago period, but were down when compared with the December quarter’s Rs 2,257.44 crore.

(With PTI inputs)

first published:April 22, 2023, 16:19 IST
last updated:April 22, 2023, 17:00 IST