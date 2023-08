IDBI-ZEEL Case: NCLAT on Thursday agreed to hear a plea by IDBI Bank that is seeking insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment.

No notice has been issued to ZEEL and IDBI has now sought a week’s time to file additional documents. The next date of hearing is on August 31.

In May 2023, the NCLT’s Mumbai bench refused to entertain IDBI’s plea noting that it was barred under Section 10A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).