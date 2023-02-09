CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ReelAwards2023#EntertainmentNews#IndvsAus#BiggBoss16#ViralNews#LiveCricket
Home » business » Markets » Indian Equities Best In Class; FIIs Losing Ground To FDI, Mutual Funds, Says Report
1-MIN READ

Indian Equities Best In Class; FIIs Losing Ground To FDI, Mutual Funds, Says Report

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 18:05 IST

New Delhi, India

The report said that Indian mutual funds counter-balanced FIIs. (Representative image)

The report said that Indian mutual funds counter-balanced FIIs. (Representative image)

Indian equities are best among G 20 in terms of return and consistency, the report said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) seem to be losing ground to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Indian mutual funds.

According to a report by Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, FIIs’ Indian equity portfolio (in dollar) increased 1.8x since 2014 and portfolio value of FDI in listed Indian equities jumped 4.1x and Indian MFs by 5.8x during the same period.

Indian equities are best among G 20 in terms of return and consistency, it added.

FIIs Losing Grounds To FDI, Indian MF (Source: Anand Rathi)

The report said that Indian mutual funds counter-balanced FIIs.

Indian MFs Counterbalanced FIIs (Source: Anand Rathi)

Indian mutual funds neutralised the impact of FII selloff in 2022. It noted that the money to MFs is coming mainly through SIP.

Notably, investors are betting big on SIPs to generate long-term wealth, with monthly flows in the mutual fund industry through the route rising to an all-time high of Rs 13,040 crore in October, 2022.

Annualised equity return in US dollars: 2000-22 – longer term over 5 years;

Indian Equities The Best Among G-20 In Terms Of Return And Consistency (Source: Anand Rathi)
Indian Equities The Best Among G-20 In The Longer Term Also. (Source: Anand Rathi)

Indian equity market the fourth largest globally and one of the fastest growing.

Indian Equity Market The Fourth Largest Globally And One Of The Fastest Growing

Why Indian equities the best among all major countries?

Savings and spending

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author
Business Desk
A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. mutual funds
  2. stock market
first published:February 09, 2023, 16:49 IST
last updated:February 09, 2023, 18:05 IST
Read More