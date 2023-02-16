CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Budget 2023MarketsSavings and InvestmentsTaxBank Holidays
Home » business » Markets » IndiGo Block Deal: InterGlobe Aviation Drops Over 4% As 4.4% Equity Shares Change Hands
1-MIN READ

IndiGo Block Deal: InterGlobe Aviation Drops Over 4% As 4.4% Equity Shares Change Hands

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: February 16, 2023, 09:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Indigo Airlines

Indigo Airlines

Back in September last year, Gangwal and his wife had divested a 2.74 per cent stake in the parent company InterGlobe Aviation for Rs 2,005 crore

According to a CNBC TV-18 report, 1.7 crore shares (4.4% equity) InterGlobe Aviation the parent company of IndiGo airlines, worth Rs 3,221 crore, changed hands via block deals on Thursday.

Indigo Shares Today

IndiGo stock lost 4.48 per cent to Rs 1,897.00 against the previous close of Rs 1,912.05 on NSE. The market capitalization of the aviation company stood at Rs 73,346 crore.

Back in September last year, Gangwal and his wife had divested a 2.74 per cent stake in the parent company InterGlobe Aviation for Rs 2,005 crore through open market transactions.

Yesterday CNBC-TV18 had reported that the budget airline’s co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal’s wife Shobha Gangwal are likely to sell a 4 per cent stake in the company via a block deal.

The block deal, according to reports, has been launched for 1.56 crore shares. The offer floor price for the sale by Shobha Gangwal has been set at Rs 1,875 per share.

The price is at a 5.6 per cent discount to InterGlobe’s Wednesday closing price.

There is a lockup period for 150 days post block deal, according to reports.

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
Tags:
  1. IndiGo
first published:February 16, 2023, 09:36 IST
last updated:February 16, 2023, 09:43 IST
Read More