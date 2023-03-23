CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PAN Aadhaar LinkStock MarketPetrol PriceIncome TaxLuxury Housing
Home » business » Markets » Infosys Announces Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's Retirement from Board; Know Details
1-MIN READ

Infosys Announces Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's Retirement from Board; Know Details

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 13:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw worked as an Independent Director at the IT company.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw worked as an Independent Director at the IT company.

In 2014, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was appointed as an independent director to the Infosys Board

IT giant Infosys announced that Indian billionaire entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw will be retiring from the Infosys Board. Mazumdar-Shaw worked as an Independent Director at the IT company.

“We profusely thank Kiran for having been such an integral member of the Infosys family, providing valuable guidance and leadership to the Board over the years. I am personally very grateful to her as she has been a tremendous ally and amazing colleague on the Board, ever since I re-joined Infosys in August 2017. We also congratulate Sundaram on being appointed as Lead Independent Director and look forward to his continued insight and steadfast support as Infosys continues its growth and transformation journey.” said Nandan Nilekani, Chairman, Infosys.

The Indian IT giant further said in a regulatory filing that the Board has appointed D. Sundaram as the Lead Independent Director of the Company, effective March 23, 2023, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

In 2014, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was appointed as an independent director to the Infosys Board. In 2018, she was promoted to lead independent director. She also served as a member of the Board’s Risk Management and ESG Committees, as well as the Chair of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and CSR Committee.

Further D. Sundaram has been on the Board of Infosys since 2017.

Read all the Latest Business News here

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
first published:March 23, 2023, 13:20 IST
last updated:March 23, 2023, 13:20 IST