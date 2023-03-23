Infosys Announces Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's Retirement from Board; Know Details

IT giant Infosys announced that Indian billionaire entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw will be retiring from the Infosys Board. Mazumdar-Shaw worked as an Independent Director at the IT company.

“We profusely thank Kiran for having been such an integral member of the Infosys family, providing valuable guidance and leadership to the Board over the years. I am personally very grateful to her as she has been a tremendous ally and amazing colleague on the Board, ever since I re-joined Infosys in August 2017. We also congratulate Sundaram on being appointed as Lead Independent Director and look forward to his continued insight and steadfast support as Infosys continues its growth and transformation journey.” said Nandan Nilekani, Chairman, Infosys.

The Indian IT giant further said in a regulatory filing that the Board has appointed D. Sundaram as the Lead Independent Director of the Company, effective March 23, 2023, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

In 2014, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw was appointed as an independent director to the Infosys Board. In 2018, she was promoted to lead independent director. She also served as a member of the Board’s Risk Management and ESG Committees, as well as the Chair of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and CSR Committee.

Further D. Sundaram has been on the Board of Infosys since 2017.

