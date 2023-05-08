CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Stock MarketIncome TaxGo First CrisisFuel PricesIPO
Home » business » Markets » Investors Wealth Climbs Over Rs 2.27 Lakh Crore as Markets Rally
1-MIN READ

Investors Wealth Climbs Over Rs 2.27 Lakh Crore as Markets Rally

Published By: Mohammad Haris

PTI

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 17:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth Rs 777.68 crore.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth Rs 777.68 crore.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumps by Rs 2,27,794.46 crore to Rs 2,76,06,443.06 crore

Investors became richer by over Rs 2.27 lakh crore on Monday as equities rebounded, with the BSE Sensex rallying over 1 per cent amid continuous foreign fund inflows and upbeat global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 709.96 points or 1.16 per cent to settle at 61,764.25. During the day, it zoomed 799.9 points or 1.31 per cent to 61,854.19.

Following the rally, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped by Rs 2,27,794.46 crore to Rs 2,76,06,443.06 crore. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth Rs 777.68 crore, according to exchange data.

“Markets recouped all of Friday’s losses as bulls took over the positive baton from the strong close at Wall Street amidst upbeat US jobs data. Realty, auto and banking stocks were star outperformers that triggered a sharp rally in benchmark indices," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The BSE benchmark had tanked 694.96 points or 1.13 per cent to settle at 61,054.29 on Friday. The Nifty fell 186.80 points or 1.02 per cent to end at 18,069.

“While the undertone continued to remain bullish, the upbeat US market close last Friday further buoyed the local market sentiment. Hopes of interest rate hike cycle reaching its peak and banking woes in the US receding, investors latched upon rate-sensitive stocks of banking, automobile and realty as strong monthly sales numbers are pointing towards a decent recovery," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said.

Among the Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank jumped 4.92 per cent. The other winners were Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, Maruti and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Value buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank also added to the momentum.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap jumped 0.94 per cent and smallcap climbed 0.56 per cent.

Among indices, auto rallied 1.71 per cent, realty jumped 1.54 per cent, bankex (1.50 per cent) financial services (1.46 per cent), consumer discretionary (1.08 per cent) and services (0.93 per cent).

Only the BSE consumer durables index ended lower.

“Indian equities gained confidence from strong domestic earnings and fading concerns over the US economic slowdown following robust job data. The recent weakness in the US dollar is drawing more foreign funds to the domestic market, with FIIs remaining net buyers for seven consecutive days," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Mohammad Haris
Haris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issues related to markets, economy and companies....Read More
first published:May 08, 2023, 17:56 IST
last updated:May 08, 2023, 17:56 IST