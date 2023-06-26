IPO This Week: IdeaForge Tech, Cyient DLM, PKH, 3 Other IPOs To Open

IPO Update: India’s primary market is going to witness six initial public offerings (IPOs) worth Rs 1,500 crore this week. These are IdeaForge Technology, Pentagon Rubber, PKH Ventures, Cyient DLM, Global Pet Industries and Synoptics Technology.

IdeaForge Technology IPO

The initial public offering of IdeaForge Technology has opened for subscription on Monday, June 26, and close on June 29. The price band has been fixed at Rs 638-672 apeice. The company had filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi in February this year. Mumbai-based IdeaForge is a vertically integrated firm, which designs and manufactures drones for mapping, security and surveillance application. From the upper price band, the firm will raise about Rs 567 crore.

PKH Ventures IPO

PKH Ventures IPO will open for subscription on June 30 and close on July 4. The Mumbai-based company operates in three distinct business verticals — construction and development, hospitality and management services. Its IPO consists of 1,82,58,400 shares in fresh issue and an offer for sale of 73,73,600 shares.

Cyient DLM IPO

The public issue of Cyient DLM will open for public subscription on June 27 and close on June 30. It has fixed the price band at Rs 250-Rs 265 apiece. The company offers end-to-end (E2E) manufacturing, assembly and repair capabilities and re-engineering services with a focus on sectors like aerospace, defence, medical, energy, railways and other industries.

Global Pet Industries IPO

Global Pet Industries IPO will remain open for bidding between June 29 and July 3. The price band of the Rs 13.23-crore IPO, which is an NSE SME IPO, has been fixed at Rs 49.

Synoptics Technologies IPO

Synoptics Technologies IPO will open on June 30, 2023, and close on July 5, 2023. The price of the IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of up to 14,80,000 shares and an offer for sale of up to 8,00,000 shares, has been fixed at Rs 237.

Pentagon Rubber IPO

Pentagon Rubber IPO will open on June 26 and close on June 30. The company is a conveyor belt manufacturer and plans to raise Rs 16 crore through an issue of 23.1 lakh equity shares at the upper end of the price band.