CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SensexStocks to WatchGold Prices IndiaFDIncome Tax
Home » business » Markets » LIC Acquires 6.66% Stake in Jio Financial Services Through Demerger Process
1-MIN READ

LIC Acquires 6.66% Stake in Jio Financial Services Through Demerger Process

Published By: Aparna Deb

PTI

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 14:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services listed on the stock exchanges on August 21. The market capitalisation of the financial services company stood at close to Rs 1.60 lakh crore

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Tuesday said it has acquired 6.66 per cent stake in Jio Financial Services, the demerged non-banking financial services unit of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group. “… Corporation has acquired 6.660 per cent shareholding in ‘Jio Financial Services Ltd’ through demerger action by ‘Reliance Industries Ltd’," LIC said in a regulatory filing.

Jio Financial Services listed on the stock exchanges on August 21. The market capitalisation of the financial services company stood at close to Rs 1.60 lakh crore. The LIC further said that the cost of acquisition of Jio Financial Services is 4.68 per cent of the pre-demerged cost of Reliance Industries.

Shares of Jio Financial Services were trading at Rs 239.20 apiece, down 4.99 per cent, hitting the lower circuit limit for the second straight session on the BSE. On August 21, The scrip listed at Rs 265 on the BSE, up 1.20 per cent against the Rs 261.85 — the price fixed at a special price discovery session held last month. The stock later declined 3.85 per cent to hit Rs 251.75 — its lower circuit limit.

.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
Tags:
  1. LIC
first published:August 22, 2023, 14:50 IST
last updated:August 22, 2023, 14:50 IST