Excise Scam: SC To hear Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea On July 14 In Cases Filed By CBI, ED

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the bail plea of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 in the excise policy scam and the money laundering case that followed it.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi urged the court to hear the matter on an earlier date from the actual listed date of July 17. He cited the ill health of Sisodia’s wife, who has been hospitalised for the second time for an early hearing of the case.

Following this request, the bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha agreed to list the hearing on July 14.

After the Delhi High Court rejected his bail petitions in the CBI and ED cases of the Delhi excise policy scam, Sisodia moved the apex court last week, challenging the HC’s orders.

The High Court had denied Sisodia of bail in the excise policy scam on May 30, stating that, as the former Deputy Chief Minister and Excise minister, he is a “high-profile" person, who has the power to influence witnesses. And on July 3, he was denied bail by the court in the money laundering case as well, stating the nature of the case to be “very serious".

Sisodia was first arrested by the CBI for his alleged role in excise policy scam on February 26, following which he resigned from his designation on February 28.

