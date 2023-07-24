Netweb Technologies IPO Share Allotment Today: How to Check via BSE, Registrar's Website

Netweb Technologies IPO Share Allotment Today: Netweb Technologies IPO will finalise share allocation today, July 24. After the announcement of Netweb Technologies IPO allotment, bidders will be able to check their allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website. Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as the official registrar of the IPO. The Rs 631-crore initial public offering of the high-end computing solution (HCS) provider had received a robust strong response from the investors during the three-day bidding. The issue was overall subscribed more than 90 times, thanks to aggressive bidding from the QIB investors.

The offer was comprised of a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 206 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 425 crore by promoters. The price band for the offer was Rs 475-500 per share.

Incorporated in 1999, Netweb Technologies provides various high-end computing solutions including computing (supercomputing / HPC) systems; private cloud and hyper-converged infrastructure; AI systems and enterprise workstations; high-performance storage solutions; data center servers; and other software and service offerings which are sold under the ‘Tyrone’ brand.

Netweb Technologies IPO GMP

The premium for Netweb shares has increased a bit in the grey market, trading at a 75 per cent premium against 70 per cent a few days back over the expected final issue price of Rs 500 per share.

Netweb Technologies IPO allotment status check BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Netweb Technologies IPO;

3] Enter Netweb Technologies IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click on ‘I’m not a robot’; and

6] Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Your Netweb Technologies IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Netweb Technologies IPO allotment status check Linkintime

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Netweb Technologies IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at ‘Search’ option.

Your Netweb Technologies IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Bidders who could not get allotment in the IPO may see the initialization of refunds on Tuesday, July 25. Others, who would be allotted shares may see the credit of shares, in the Demat account by Wednesday, July 26. The listing of the IPO is likely on Thursday, July 27.