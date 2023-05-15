Nifty Bank Crosses 44,000-Mark, Nears Its All-Time High; Check Support, Resistance

Stock Market Today: Nifty Bank – NSE index comprised of the most liquid and large capitalised Indian banking stocks– on account of strong Q4 results by Bank Nifty majors like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, AU Bank, Federal Bank, etc., Indian bulls finally managed to hit 44,000 levels for the first time since December 2022.

At the time of filing this report, the index was trading at 44,501.50. Prior to this, Nifty Bank recorded a lifetime high at 44151.80 level on December 14, 2022, and earlier this year, the index had touched its all-time low of 38613.15 on March 16, 2023.