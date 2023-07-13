CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » business » Markets » Patanjali Foods Shares Fall 5% As OFS Kicks Off; Know Details
1-MIN READ

Patanjali Foods Shares Fall 5% As OFS Kicks Off; Know Details

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 11:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Shares of Patanjali Foods hit a 5 per cent lower circuit limit in Thursday's trade

Patanjali Foods Share Price: Shares of Patanjali Foods hit a 5 per cent lower circuit limit in Thursday’s trade after promoter Patanjali Ayurved kicked off two-day offer for sale (OFS) at a floor price of Rs 1,000, which was at 18 per cent discount to Wednesday’s closing price of Rs 1,225 on BSE.

This OFS will allow its promoter entity Patanjali Ayurved to offload 2.53 crore shares at the fixed floor price.

The OFS will be executed over two days, with the offer being opened up for non-retail investors on July 13, and for the retail investors on July 14.

The base size of the offer will be ‘25,339,640 equity shares’, which represents 7 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital. The seller may also offload an additional 72.39 lakh shares, representing two percent of the overall stake.

Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com.
  1. Patanjali
first published:July 13, 2023, 11:17 IST
last updated:July 13, 2023, 11:20 IST