Paytm Shares Hit 18-Month High As Bernstein Initiates Coverage With An 'Outperform' Rating

Paytm Share Price Today: Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent of payments platform Paytm rose almost 3 per cent to hit an 18 month high after brokerage firm Bernstein initiated coverage on the stock.

Bernstein has assigned an outperform rating on Paytm on the stock with a price target of Rs 1,100, which is a potential upside of 22 per cent from current levels. The stock has gained nearly 10 per cent in the last three trading sessions.

The last instance of the stock trading above Rs 920 was on February 10, 2022.

Paytm share price has seen strong gains in the last six months. It has surged nearly 49 per cent in the last six months while the equity barometer the Sensex has gained just about 11 per cent in the same period.

Bernstein in its note said that Paytm’s early signs of having an edge in digital lending puts it on the right side of the disruption in the sector. Paytm has managed to achieve this by leveraging its dominant digital payments platforms.

The brokerage further expects the company’s loan disbursal volumes to grow sharply and achieve a market share of nearly 4 percent by financial year 2026 in the high-yield (Over 13 per cent), household lending segment.

Paytm had disbursed loans worth Rs 14,845 crore through the platform during the June quarter. A total of 1.28 crore loans were disbursed through the platform, a growth of 51 per cent from last year.

Further, as the margins in the payments business are stabilising, Bernstein expects the business to breakeven by financial year 2025 and generate an Earnings per Share of Rs 130 by financial year 2030.

Bernstein’s price target of Rs 1,100 is the third highest on the street for the stock. Ahead of Bernstein, Citi and Goldman Sachs have a price target of Rs 1,200 each, while Dolat Capital has a target of Rs 1,260.

The stock may have more than doubled from its all-time low of Rs 438 earlier this year, but it still remains nearly 55 per cent below its IPO price of Rs 2,150.