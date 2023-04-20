CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Petrol Price Above Rs 100 in Hyderabad, Kolkata Today; Check Fuel Rates in Your City

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 07:00 IST

New Delhi, India

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 96.65 per litre. On the other hand, diesel is priced at Rs 89.82 per litre. (Representative image)

In Hyderabad, the petrol was priced at 109.66 while in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, it was Rs 96.57

Petrol, and Diesel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices were constant on Thursday, 20 April, in the figures across major cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru as fuel rates continued their ten-month streak of price stability. However, cities across the country have witnessed fluctuations in fuel prices across the nation.

In Delhi-NCR petrol prices were marked at Rs 96.72 for the national capital, Rs 97.10 for Gurugram, Rs 96.77 for Noida, the data showed. Mumbai’s petrol price was marked at Rs 106.31.

Meanwhile, as per the data citing prices in capital cities, Andhra Pradesh had the costliest petrol Thursday, priced at Rs 111.76, while the union territory of Andaman and Nicobar had the lowest price at Rs 84.10. In Hyderabad, the petrol was priced at 109.66 while in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow, it was Rs 96.57.

While Dehradun, Mangalore and Bhopal saw a rise in their fuel costs, Coimbatore, Indore, Nashik and Pune saw their prices fall.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) change fuel retail prices every day at 6 am in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world. Through excise tax, base pricing, and price caps, Centre controls fuel prices.

The prices of petrol and diesel change state by state, depending upon various criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. The last country-wide change in fuel rates was on 21 May last year, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

How are Petrol, and Diesel Rates Decided?

Since the cut of excise duty by the central government in May 2022, some states have also reduced VAT prices on fuels, while some have imposed cess on petrol and diesel. The Punjab government decided to impose a cess of 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel in a meeting of the state cabinet. Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal also announced a cess on petrol, diesel and liquor in the second full budget of the LDF government. A social security cess of Rs 2 per litre will be slapped on petrol and diesel. Some cities such as Lucknow saw a minor fall in petrol and diesel prices, check the latest rates here:

Petrol, and Diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Noida, and Gurugram on April 20, 2023

CITYPetrol (Per Litre)Diesel (Per Litre)
BengaluruRs 101.94Rs 87.89
ChandigarhRs 96.20Rs 84.26
ChennaiRs 102.86Rs 94.46
GurugramRs 96.66Rs 89.54
KolkataRs 106.03Rs 92.76
LucknowRs 96.54Rs 89.81
MumbaiRs 106.31Rs 94.27
New DelhiRs 96.72Rs 89.62
NoidaRs 96.76Rs 89.93

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently asked OMCs to cut the retail prices of petrol and diesel if the crude oil prices in the international market come down and also if OMCs under recovery come down. OMCs incurred a loss of Rs 21,200 crore on account of selling petrol and diesel below the cost price.

first published:April 20, 2023, 07:00 IST
