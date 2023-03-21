PVR Shares Rise as SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Buy Stake in Company; Details

PVR Block Deal: PVR Ltd shares jumped as much as 2.5 per cent on Tuesday after private investor Warbug Pincus sold its entire 2.49 per cent stake in the multiplex chain in a block deal on Monday. Warburg Pincus, through its affiliate Berry Creek Investment Ltd, sold the shares in PVR.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Berry Creek Investment sold a total of 24,39,301 shares in three tranches, amounting to 2.49 per cent stake in the firm.

The shares were disposed at an average price of Rs 1,559.35 apiece, taking the transaction value at Rs 380.37 crore.

Following the block deal, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential and France-based foreign institutional investor (FII) Societe Generale — ODI have bought stake in PVR.

As per the BSE bulk deals available on BSE website — bseindia.com, SBI Mutual Fund bought 14,69,650 PVR shares paying Rs 1,559.35 for one share of the company. This means total worth of this SBI Mutual Fund investment in PVR is around Rs 229 crore ( Rs 1,559.35 x 14,69,650).

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund also bought PVR shares paying Rs 1,559.35 per share. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought 6,41,300 PVR shares in the bulk deal executed on 20th March 2023. This means ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought PVR shares worth around Rs 100 crore ( Rs 1,559.35 x 6,41,300).

Similarly, France-based FPI Societe Generale — ODI bought 2.43 lakh PVR shares paying Rs 1,559.35 apiece that means the FII invested around Rs 51.20 crore.

However, Mauritius-based FII Berry Creek Investment Ltd booked profit in PVR at Rs 1,559.35 apiece. The Port Louis headquartered FII offloaded 2,439,301 PVR shares at Rs 1,559.35 per share levels. This means the FII fished out Rs 380 crore from the company ( Rs 1559.35 x 24,39,301).

Read all the Latest Business News here