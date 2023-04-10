Rekha Jhunjhunwala Gets Richer by Rs 692 cr in a Month From This Tata Stock; Do You Own?

Titan Share Price: Rekha Jhunjhunwala, who is the wife of legendary investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, portfolio is closely watched by retail investors as it helps them understand the direction in which the Indian stock market has flown.

In the last one month, LIC-backed stock Titan Company, which is a part of the Jhunjhunwaala portfolio, has seen its share price has ascended Rs 150.90 apiece or 6.30 per cent adding around Rs 992 crore in Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s net worth in this time.

Rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala’s Net Worth

As per the shareholding pattern of Titan Company for October to December 2022 quarter, Rekha Jhunjhunwala is the owner of 4,58,95,970 shares of the company.

This means, due to appreciation in Titan share price in last one month, rise in Rekha Jhunjhunwala net worth in rupee terms is around Rs 6,92,57,01,873 or around Rs 692 crore in last one month.

According to shareholding data of Titan Company Limited for Q3FY23, insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has investments in this Tata group company. In Q3FY23 shareholding pattern of Titan Company, LIC holds 2,05,19,699 Titan Company shares, which is 2.31 per cent of total paid up capital of the Tata group company. In Q2FY23, LIC was holding 2,89,63,596 Titan shares, which was 3.26 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. This means, the state-owned insurance company trimmed stake in this Tata group company during Q3FY23.

SBI Nifty 50 ETF has also invested in this Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed Tata group company. As per the shareholding pattern of Titan Company for third quarter of the recently ended financial year, SBI Nifty 50 ETF holds 1,40,05,693 Titan shares or 1.58 per cent stake in the company.

According to Forbes, Rekha Jhunjhunwala is India’s third richest woman with a net worth of USD 5.2 billion. Rekha Jhunjhunwala inherited a highly valuable stock portfolio from her late husband Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

After the death of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in August 2022, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, 59, inherited his stock portfolio, which includes holdings in 29 companies such as Titan, Metro Brands, Star Health, Tata Motors, and Crisil.

Born on September 12, 1963, Rekha Jhunjhunwala did her graduation from Mumbai University. She got married to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in 1987.

