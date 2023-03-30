Sensex, Nifty Today: Indian Markets To Remain Closed On March 30 On Account Of Ram Navami

The Indian equity markets, both BSE and NSE, will remained closed today, Thursday, March 30, on account of ‘Ram Navami’. According to the BSE’s website, equity, equity derivates, and SLB and currency segments will remain closed on Thursday, which is the last holiday of the financial year 2022-23. The market will be opened on Friday, March 31.

However, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be opened for trading on Thursday in the evening session at 5 pm.

On Ram Navami, Indians celebrate the birthday of Lord Ram, and the devotees observe a day-long fast on this auspicious day.

In the calendar year 2023, there will be 12 more holidays after the Ram Navami holiday (15 holidays in total this year). In April alone, there will be three market holidays — April 4 (Mahavir Jayanti), April 7 (Good Friday), and April 14 (Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti).

However, for the currency derivatives segments, there are 19 holidays in the current calendar year 2023. Apart from the Ram Navami holiday, 15 more holidays are left.

On Wednesday, benchmark Sensex settled higher by 346 points while Nifty inched closer to the 17,100 level in a volatile trade on Wednesday driven by foreign fund inflows and firm trends in global markets.

Buying in services, realty, commodities and auto stocks on the monthly expiry day also aided the momentum. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 346.37 points or 0.60 per cent to close at 57,960.09. During the day, it jumped 510.48 points or 0.88 per cent to 58,124.20.

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 129 points or 0.76 per cent to end at 17,080.70.

Among the Sensex firms, HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major gainers. Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were the laggards.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers on Wednesday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,245.39 crore, according to exchange data. Global oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.38 per cent to USD 78.95 per barrel.

