Sensex Falls 200 Points And Nifty 50 below 17,800

Sensex Today: Indian equity markets saw a negative start on Monday with Sensex falling 200 points and Nifty 50 below 17,800 in early trade.

Sensex declined 203.71 points to 60,638.17 in early trade. Nifty slipped 64.05 points to 17,790.

Rupee declined by 35 paise to 82.43 against US dollar in today’s early trade.

Last week, Sensex and Nifty rallied over 1 per cent on Friday due to heavy buying in banking and financial counters amid mixed trend in the global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed 909.64 points or 1.52 per cent to settle at 60,841.88. During that day, it jumped 973.1 points or 1.62 per cent to 60,905.34.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) again offloaded shares on Thursday after a day’s breather. They sold shares worth Rs 3,065.35 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, Asian shares slipped on Monday after a run of upbeat economic data from the United States and globally lessened the risk of recession, but also suggested interest rates would have to rise further and stay up for longer, mews agency Reuters reported.

The dollar extended its rally on the yen to a three-week top of 132.60 on Monday amid reports the Japanese government had offered the job of central bank governor to the current deputy, Masayoshi Amamiya.

In equity markets, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.5%, with South Korea down 0.6%. Chinese blue chips lost 1.0%.

Japan’s Nikkei added 1.1%, encouraged by hopes the BOJ would keep policy easy.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures eased 0.2% as the stellar January payrolls report forced investors to price in the risk of more hikes from the Federal Reserve, and less chance of cuts later in the year.

