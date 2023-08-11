Shelter Pharma IPO Day 2: Subscription, GMP And Other Details; Should you Buy?

Shelter Pharma IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shelter Pharma opened for subscription on Thursday, August 10 and and was a hit amongst subscribers. The issue was subscribed 1.10 times by the end of the session. Shelter Pharma is a small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) IPO will remain open for investors till Monday, August 14. The Gujarat-based company and is engaged in the business of manufacturing herbal products in Human Pharma as well as the Veterinary space.

The herbal products manufacturer is planning to mop up Rs 16.03 crore via public issue of 38.16 lakh equity shares.

Of which, 1.92 lakh shares worth Rs 80.64 lakh are reserved for the market maker, while the remaining issue of 36.24 lakh shares is considered as a net issue.

Key Things To Know

Shelter Pharma Subscription Status: On the first day of its issue, Shelter Pharma was subscribed 1.10 times by the end of the day. the portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed the highest at 1.97 times.

Shelter Pharma Dates: Shelter Pharma opened for subscription on Thursday, August 10 and will close on Monday, August 14.

Shelter Pharma IPO Price: The company has fixed the price at Rs 42 per equity share for the initial public offer.

Shelter Pharma IPO lot size: The minimum order quantity is 3,000 shares. Bids can be made for a minimum of 3,000 equity shares and in multiples of 3,000 equity shares thereafter.

Shelter Pharma IPO Objectives: The company intends to utilize the net fresh issue proceeds for the working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Shelter Pharma IPO’s basis of allotment shares will be done on Friday, August 18 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, August 21. The shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Tuesday, August 22. Shelter Pharma shares are likely to be listed on BSE SME on Wednesday, August 23.

Shelter Pharma IPO GMP Today: Shelter Pharma latest IPO GMP today is Rs 4(+/-). Given at the price band of 42.00, the estimated listing price for the Shelter Pharma SME IPO is Rs 46 (cap price + today’s GMP). The expected gain/loss per share in terms of percentage is 9.52 per cent, according to topsharebrokers.com. ‘Grey market premium’ indicates investors’ readiness to pay more than the issue price.