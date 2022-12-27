Stock Market Holiday 2023: BSE, NSE to Remain Shut on These 15 Days; Check List

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on 15 weekdays owing to holidays in 2023. Though there are a total of 19 holidays, four of them will fall on the weekend, when the country’s bourses stay closed for trading.

There are no holidays on weekdays in February and July but there is one each in January, May, June, August, September, and December. BSE and NSE will be closed on two weekdays each in March, October, and November this calendar year. April, the month with the highest number of holidays, will see the nation’s stock market closed on three weekdays. In the calendar year 2022, the bourses were closed for 13 days.

The only stock exchange holiday in the month of January will be on Thursday, January 26, on account of the 73rd Republic Day of India.

February has no holidays falling on a weekday. However, Mahashivratri, which is falling on Saturday, is on February 18 this year.

NSE and BSE will remain closed on Tuesday, March 7, on account of Holi. The other holiday in March is Ram Navmi on Thursday, March 30.

In April, the bourses in India will be closed for three days. The first holiday of the month is on April 4, a Tuesday, on account of Mahavir Jayanti. Three days later, on April 7, the markets will stay closed on account of Good Friday. The Friday a week later, on April 14, will be a holiday marking Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Another holiday in April is the Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id), falling on the 22nd of the month– a Saturday.

Monday, May 1, which is Maharashtra Day, is the only holiday in the month of 2023.

The following weekday holiday is about a month away, on Wednesday, June 28, for Bakr Id. This is the only holiday in June.

No weekday will be a holiday in the month July, which has a single holiday falling on the 29th, a Saturday, on the occasion of Moharram.

The 76th Independence Day, falling on Tuesday, August 15, is the only weekday off in the month of July.

Like August, September also has just one holiday falling on a weekday– Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday, September 19.

In October, the markets will be closed for two days, on account of Gandhi Jayanti on Monday, October 2, and Dussehra on Tuesday, October 24.

There are a total of three holidays in November, of which one falls on a Sunday. This is the holiday for Laxmi Puja on November 12. The NSE and BSE will be closed Tuesday, November 14 for Diwali Balipratipada, Monday, and November 27 for Gurunanak Jayanti.

The only holiday in December is Christmas, which will fall on Monday, December 25 next year.

