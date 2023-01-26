Is Stock Market Closed Today? Indian stock markets, the BSE (formerly known as the Bombay Stock Exchange) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), will remain closed for trading on account of Republic Day on January 26. This day is marked as a holiday in the BSE Calendar for Trading Holidays, and is one of the 15 trading holidays in 2023. The next Stock Markt holiday will be on March 7 on the occasion of Holi.

It is to be noted that weekends are not included in the trading holidays calendar of BSE and NSE.

The wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain shut. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets either.

Stock Market Holiday 2023 in India - Full List

Holi- March 07, 2023

Ram Navami- March 30, 2023

Mahavir Jayanti- April 04, 2023

Good Friday- April 07, 2023

Dr.Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti- April 14, 2023

Maharashtra Day- May 01, 2023

Bakri Id- June 28, 2023

Independence Day- August 15, 2023

Ganesh Chaturthi- September 19, 2023

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti- October 02, 2023

Dussehra- October 24, 2023

Diwali Balipratipada- November 14, 2023

Gurunanak Jayanti- November 27, 2023

Christmas- December 25, 2023

Markets Turn Nervous Ahead of the Union Budget 2023

The Indian benchmark indices lost more than 1 per cent on January 25 with the Nifty finishing below 17,900 amid selling seen across the sectors, especially in power, oil and gas and financials.

After a negative start, the market extended the selling as the day progressed, with indices hitting a one-week low and the Nifty breaching 17,900 intraday, but saw some recovery from the day’s low.

At close, the Sensex was down 773.69 points or 1.27 per cent at 60,205.06, and the Nifty was down 226.30 points or 1.25 per cent at 17,892.

Outlook for Friday, 27 January, 2023

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Markets went into a tailspin as investors wound up their positions on the last day of F&O expiry. Traders also liquidated their position ahead of the Adani Enterprises FPO, while migration from T2 to T1 settlement starting Friday also led to some offloading.

While trading sentiment may remain volatile, the upcoming Budget and US Fed meet next week could fuel sharp sideways movement in coming sessions.

Technically, after a double top formation, the market witnessed a sharp correction. On daily charts the Nifty has formed a long bearish candle and closed below the 18000 mark which is broadly negative.

As long as the index is trading below 18000, the weak sentiment is likely to continue and below the same the index could retest the level of 17800. Any further down side could drag the index till 17700. On the flip side, above 18000, the index could move up to 18050-18100 levels.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

Markets plunged sharply lower on the monthly expiry day and ended with a cut of over a percent. After the flat start, the Nifty index drifted gradually lower in the first half and remained in a narrow band thereafter. It finally settled at 17891.95 levels; down by 1.25%.

Meanwhile, the selling pressure was widespread wherein banking & financials lost maximum closely followed by energy and realty counters. The broader indices too traded in tandem with the trend and shed in the range of 1%-1.5%.

This decline has again pushed the Nifty index closer to the lower band of the prevailing consolidation range i.e. 17750 levels and indications from the banking pack, which holds considerable weight in the index, are pointing towards more pain ahead. We reiterate our view to prefer hedged positions and suggest adding a few shorts too.

