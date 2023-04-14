Stock Market Holiday Today: NSE, BSE to Remain Closed on Friday for Ambedkar Jayanti

Stock Market Holiday: BSE and NSE will remain closed on Friday, 14th April 2023 for Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Jayanti. As per the list of stock market holidays in April 2023, available on the official BSE website — bseindia.com, there will be no trading activity taking place at Indian stock market today.

The Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment as well as the Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segments will also remain shut on this day, as per the BSE. As per the list of stock market holidays 2023, trading will remain suspended in Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment during morning session i.e. from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. But, trading at MCX and NCDEX will remain open during the evening session. Trading in Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will resume at evening 5:00 PM instead of morning 9:00 AM.

In April, trading days were reduced to just 17 due to multiple market holidays. In the entire calendar year, the markets have 19 annual holidays in 2023.

Next, the equity market will remain closed on May 1, Monday on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

After a winning run for eight straight days, equity markets ended flat on Thursday as investors stayed cautious ahead of a three-day holiday. The sentiment was negative on IT stocks after TCS Q4 numbers disappointed the Street and so was Infosys.

“Mediocre Q4 results and uninspiring commentary from TCS will keep the IT stocks soft. Financials will continue to be resilient. Watch out for the pharma stocks, which have emerged strong in recent days," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: The views and investment tips by experts in this News18.com report are their own and not those of the website or its management. Users are advised to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

