Stock Market Holiday Today: NSE, BSE to Remain Closed on Monday for Maharashtra Day

Stock Market Holiday Today: Indian stock and commodity markets will remain shut today, May 1 on account of Maharashtra Day. This means, there will be no trading activity taking place at the Indian stock market today. As per the list of stock market holidays in May 2023, trading on BSE and NSE will remain closed for entire Monday session i.e. on 1st May 2023.

As per the list of stock market holidays 2023, which is available on the official website of BSE — bseindia.com — there will be no action in Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment today. Trading at Currency Derivatives Segments will also remain suspended at the Indian stock market today for Maharashtra Day celebration.

Since it’s also a settlement holiday, the commodity account balance on May 1 will not include the credits from profits (realized and marked to market) from trades or positions in commodity derivatives and also credits from exiting option positions on April 28.

In Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, trading will remain suspended in morning session i.e. from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM but it will resume in evening session at 5:00 PM. This means, there will be no action on MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange) and NCDEX (National Commodity Exchange) from morning 9:00AM to 5:00 PM.

In the entire calendar year, the markets have 15 annual holidays in 2023, two more than last year.

Stock market holidays in May 2023

As per the list of stock market holidays falling in the month of May, there will be just one trading holiday falling in May and today is the day when there will be no action at NSE and BSE. After this, next stock market holiday will fall on 28th June 2023 for Bakri Id celebration.

After Bakri Id, there will be no stock market holiday in the month of July this year as next stock market holiday after Bakri Id would fall on 15th August 2023 for Independence Day celebration.

Stock market timing

On normal days, Indian stock market opens at 9:15 AM and trading activities at NSE and BSE continues till 3:30 PM. Pre-open session starts at morning 9:00 AM and it end after 15 minutes at 9:15 AM.

Benchmark indices have reversed the trend last week by gaining over 2% and analysts expect the interim rally to continue going forward as investors track fourth-quarter results and global trends.

ICICI Direct said the current rally from March lows is now the largest in terms of magnitude in five months and consequently, the index has logged a breakout from four month’s falling channel, indicating resumption of uptrend.

