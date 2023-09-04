Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex Rallies 200 pts, Nifty Tops 19,500

Sensex Today: Domestic markets had a positive start on Monday morning. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was hovering at 65,585 levels in early deals, rising 198 points or 0.3 per cent. The Nifty50, meanwhile, was quoting at 19,503, up 68 points or 0.35 per cent.

Jio Financial Services, Tata Steel, Hinddalco, Eicher Motors, L&T, JSW Steel, Ultratech Cement, Adani Ports, Tech M, NTPC, and Coal India were the top large-cap winners on the benchmark indices as they advanced up to 3 per cent.

In the broader markets, the bulls maintained their grip with the BSE MidCap and Smallcap indices adding 0.58 per cent and 0.94 per cent, respectively.

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal Index hit record high of 6,967.80, rising over 1.5 per cent in early trades. All other indices were swimming in a sea of greeen as well with the Nifty PSU Bank and Realty indices up 0.7 per cent each, followed by the Nifty Auto index (up 0.4 per cent).

Global Cue

Globally, Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as investors look to key data from Australia (interest rate decision) and China (trade data) later in the week.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the week up 0.37 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 also climbed 0.12 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.21 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was up over 1 per cent.

Last Friday, the three major indices in the US ended mixed as traders weighed the latest US jobs report, which showed that unemployment ticked higher to 3.8 per cent in August, reaching its highest level in more than a year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.33 per cent, while the S&P 500 added roughly 0.18 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite inched down 0.02 per cent.

Wall Street is closed today on account of Labour Day holiday.