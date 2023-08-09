CHANGE LANGUAGE
Stock Market Update: Sensex Down 200 pts, Nifty Below 19,550; Wilmar Drops 3%

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 09:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian equity markets edged lower in early hours on Wednesday as investors remain on the sidelines amid mixed global cues

Sensex Today: Indian equity markets edged lower in early hours on Wednesday as investors remain on the sidelines amid mixed global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex was at 65,732 levels, down 114 points or 0.17 per cent, while the Nifty50 slipped 23 points to trade at 19,548,

Among the large-cap leaders, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Titan, and Nestle India capped the decline as they climbed up to 1 per cent on the 30-pack index. Dr Reddy’s Labs, Coal India, SBI Life, HDFC Life, and ONGC meanwhile, were the additional winners on the Nifty50 index.

ICICI Bank, Wipro, HUL, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, ITC, HCL Tech. TCS, and Reliance Industries weighed on the indices, down up to 1 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were mixed with the midcap tracker dipping 0.03 per cent, but the smallcap index up 0.28 per cent.

Stocks like Adani Wilmar (down 3 per cent), Oil India and Prestige Estates (down 2 per cent each), and Gland Pharma (up 5 per cent) buzzing in trade.

Among sectors, the Nifty Pharma and Metal indices were the only gainers, rising up to 0.9 per cent. On the contrary, the Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Private Bank, and Realty indices fell around 0.3 per cent each.

Global cues

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed this morning as China’s consumer price index fell in July, for the first time in 28 months.

Mainland Chinese markets were all lower, with the Shanghai Composite down 0.29 per cent and the Shenzhen Component 0.21 per cent lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 0.42 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid marginally. In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi climbed 1.09 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was also marginally up.

Overnight, all three major US indexes saw a selloff after Moody’s downgraded the credit rating on several regional banks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.45 per cent, while the S&P 500 dipped 0.42 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite pulled back by 0.79 per cent.
