1-MIN READ

Stock Market Update: Sensex Flat At Open, Nifty at 18,500; Key Points to Know

By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 09:30 IST

New Delhi, India

The Indian equity markets opened on a positive note

Sensex Today: Domestic equity markets opened on a positive note to exhibit strength amid steady foreign flows, softened crude oil prices, and retreating dollar. While benchmark index Nifty50 traded flat below 18,500 levels, the S&P BSE Sensex declined over 50 points to trade at 62,216 levels.

Larsen and Toubro, Apollo Hospitals, HDFC Life, Axis Bank and Hero MotoCorp were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Power Grid Corporation, BPCL, ONGC, Adani Enterprises and Cipla.

Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty SmallCap 100 and Nifty MidCap 100 indices climbed up to 0.4 per cent.

All sectors shifted between gains and losses. Nifty PSU Bank index gained the most - up to 0.7 per cent, whereas Nifty IT, Nifty Media, and Nifty Metal indices declined the most - over 0.3 per cent each.

Global Cues

Globally, though the US stock markets were closed on Thursday account of Thanksgiving holiday, the stock-index futures continued to trade in positive territory Friday as investors’ sentiment remained upbeat.

Markets in Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, inched higher this morning as Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, Topix, and Hang Seng indices rose up to 1 per cent.

On the commodities front, prices of Brent Crude trimmed week’s losses and edged up in early trade. Brent Crude hovered flat at $85 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude climbed 0.2 per cent to $78 per barrel.

first published:November 25, 2022, 09:24 IST
last updated:November 25, 2022, 09:30 IST