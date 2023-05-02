Stock Market Update: Sensex Jumps 350 pts, Nifty Above 18,150; Tata Motors Slips 1%

Sensex Today: Equity markets opened higher on Tuesday morning buoyed by positive sentiment across Asian markets, following the takeover of fallen US lender First Republic Bank by JP Morgan Chase on Monday.

The BSE Sensex rose 250 points to 61,361, and the NSE Nifty50 edged 74 points higher to 18,139 level.

Nestle, L&T, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC, Wipro, Axis Bank led gains on the Sensex, while SBI Life, Coal India and ONGC were the top Nifty winners.

On the flip side, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, and Ultratech Cement were among the handful of laggards across the two indices.

The broader markets, meanwhile, outweighed gains in the benchmarks. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose 0.7 per cent each.

Sectorally, Nifty oil & gas, PSU bank and IT indices logged firm gains of 0.6-0.8 per cent, while the auto pocket was the only laggard, down 0.2 per cent.

Among stocks, RVNL surged 6 per cent on its JV bagging a project worth Rs 2,249 crore.

Indian bond yields rise tracking U.S. peers, Fed meet eyed

Indian government bond yields rose in the early session on Tuesday, tracking an uptick in U.S. peers, ahead of a widely anticipated rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield was trading at 7.1274% as of 10:00 a.m. IST after closing at 7.1196% on Friday. The benchmark bond yield had plunged 20 basis points in April, on bets of policy pivots.

We may see some consolidation today and tomorrow, as markets digest the impact of higher U.S. yield and await the Fed policy decision and outlook, a trader with a state-run bank said.

Read all the Latest Business News, Tax News and Stock Market Updates here