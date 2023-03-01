Sensex Today: Domestic markets edged higher on Wednesday, amid mixed global cues. Key indices Nifty50 climbed over 50 points to trade above 17,350 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 300 points to trade around 59,258 levels.
Adani Enterprises, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Adani Ports and M&M were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Apollo Hospitals, Britannia, HDFC Life, Tata Consumer and SBI Life Insurance.
Sectorally, Nifty Metal index gained the most - up over 2 per cent, whereas Nifty Media, and Nifty FMCG indices were subdued in trade.
Among individual stocks, shares of Axis Bank gained over 1 per cent after the private sector lender completed acquisition of Citibank India’s consumer business.
Global Cues
Globally, the US markets were subdued overnight as Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices lowered up to 0.7 per cent.
Asia-Pacific markets, too, fell in tandem this morning, with Nikkei 225, Topix, the S&P 200, Shanghai Composite, and Hang Seng indices dropping up to 0.8 per cent.
In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude climbed up to 1 per cent to $83 per barrel, and $77 per barrel, respectively.
Read all the Latest Business News here