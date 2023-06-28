Stock Market Updates: D-Street At Record Highs! Sensex Climbs 200 pts, Nifty Above 18,900

Sensex Today: Indian equity markets started Wednesday’s trade on a strong note as benchmark indices the S&P BSE Sensex, and Nifty50 hit fresh lifetime high levels of 63,716, and 18,908, respectively.

In the 30-packed index, State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Bajaj Twins, and Infosys emerged as top leaders, whereas Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Grasim Industries were the top runners in the 50-packed index.

Broader markets, too, exhibited strength as Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surged up to 0.7 per cent.

All sectors swimmed in the sea of green, with Nifty Metal, Nifty Consumer Durables, and Nifty PSU Bank indices gaining up to 0.7 per cent.