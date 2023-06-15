Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 100 pts, Nifty Below 18,750; Varun Beverages Up 4%

Sensex Today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a negative note on Thursday morning following a hawkish rate pause by the US Fed announced overnight.

As anticipated, the US central bank held interest rates after 15 months of hikes, but forecasted that another two quarter percentage point hikes are on the way before the end of the year.

The BSE Sensex fell 100 points to 63,131, and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 16 points to 18,740.

Infosys, IndusInd Bank, TCS and Reliance led losses on the Sensex, while Hindalco and ONGC were the top Nifty losers.

On the flip side, Asian Paints, Nestle, Divi’s Lab, Hero Moto and Cipla were the among the few frontline gainers.

Among others, SJVN rose 2 per cent on signing a pact with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company to develop 5,000 MW renewable energy projects in the state.

Global Cues

Wall Street closed mixed as the S&P 500 eked out a 0.08 per cent gain. The Nasdaq added 0.39 per cent while the Dow Jones lost 0.68 per cent.

Asian markets mostly rose with tepid gains this morning led by a 1 per cent jump in Hang Seng index. Meanwhile, China central bank cut its key medium-term lending rate by 10 bps after 10 months as the economy’s recovery remained uneven.