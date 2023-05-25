CHANGE LANGUAGE
Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 100 pts, Nifty Near 18,250; LIC Up 3%, Nykaa Drops 2%
Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 100 pts, Nifty Near 18,250; LIC Up 3%, Nykaa Drops 2%

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today: Sensex and Nifty opened on a negative note ahead of weekly F&O expiry.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets continued their downward trend for the fourth straight day after no progress was seen over debt ceiling negotiations. Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite indices slipped up to 0.7 per cent.

That apart, minutes of the US FOMC revealed that officials were uncertain about how to embark the interest rate hike trajectory as they attempt to reign inflation.

    In Asia-Pacific, markets were mixed this morning, with Nikkei 225, and Kospi rising up to 0.2 per cent. On the flipside, the S&P 200, and Topix indices declined up to 0.7 per cent.

    For the commodity market, prices of Brent Crude, and WTI Crude slipped up to 0.2 per cent to $78 per barrel, and $74 per barrel, respectively.

