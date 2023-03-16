Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 100pts, Nifty Below 16,950; Metal Stocks Drag

Sensex Today: Domestic markets started Thursday’s trade on a tepid note, amid mixed global cues. Benchmark indices Nifty50 hovered flat below 16,950 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex declined over 100 points to trade around 57,432 levels.

Broader markets, too, fell in tandem as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices lowered up to 0.3 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, climbed over 1 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty FMCG indices traded in positive territory, whereas the rest remained subdued in trade.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets were mixed overnight, with Dow Jones and the S&P 500 slipping up to 0.8 per cent. NASDAQ Composite, meanwhile, closed flat.

Asian stocks tumbled on Thursday, and investors bought gold, bonds and the dollar as fear of a banking crisis was reignited by fresh troubles at Credit Suisse, leaving markets on edge ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

In the commodity market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude rose up to 0.3 per cent to $73 per barrel, and $67 per barrel.

