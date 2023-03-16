CHANGE LANGUAGE
Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 100pts, Nifty Below 16,950; Metal Stocks Drag
Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 100pts, Nifty Below 16,950; Metal Stocks Drag

Reported By: Aparna Deb

News18.com

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 09:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Sensex Today: Domestic markets started Thursday's trade on a tepid note, amid mixed global cues.

Sensex Today: Domestic markets started Thursday’s trade on a tepid note, amid mixed global cues. Benchmark indices Nifty50 hovered flat below 16,950 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex declined over 100 points to trade around 57,432 levels.

Broader markets, too, fell in tandem as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices lowered up to 0.3 per cent. Volatility index, India VIX, climbed over 1 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty FMCG indices traded in positive territory, whereas the rest remained subdued in trade.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets were mixed overnight, with Dow Jones and the S&P 500 slipping up to 0.8 per cent. NASDAQ Composite, meanwhile, closed flat.

Asian stocks tumbled on Thursday, and investors bought gold, bonds and the dollar as fear of a banking crisis was reignited by fresh troubles at Credit Suisse, leaving markets on edge ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Thursday as jitters over capital and liquidity levels at Credit Suisse deepened investors’ fears over the health of the banking sector.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.65 per cent, or 449.80 points, at 26,779.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 1.59 per cent, or 31.21 points, to 1,928.91.

In the commodity market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude rose up to 0.3 per cent to $73 per barrel, and $67 per barrel.

About the Author
Aparna Deb
Aparna Deb is a Subeditor and writes for the business vertical of News18.com. Among other things, financial market, economy and policies interest her ...Read More
  1. sensex
first published:March 16, 2023, 09:27 IST
last updated:March 16, 2023, 09:27 IST
