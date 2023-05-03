Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 200 pts, Nifty Below 18,100; IndiGo Jumps 8%

Sensex Today: Equity benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday morning tracking losses in global markets on renewed fears of a banking crisis ahead of US Fed’s policy decision later today.

The BSE Sensex fell 270 points to 61,150, and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 72 points to 18,075.

Axis Bank, Infosys, Tech M, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, SBI and RIL led losses on the Sensex, while Hindalco and JSW Steel were the top Nifty losers.

On the flip side, Asian Paints, Nestle, HUL, NTPC, Power Grid, BPCL and Tata Motors were among the handful of frontline gainers.

The broader markets opened tepid. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were nearly flat versus losses in BSE Sensex.

Stocks of aviation majors IndiGo and SpiceJet gained 6 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, following the insolvency filing by Wadia-owned Go First, which was driven by a cash crunch due to the grounding of nearly half its 57 aircraft.

Sectorally, Nifty IT and PSB indices dropped 1 per cent each. Media and Realty indices were the only pockets in green.

Global Cues

Overnight in the US, banking shares declined as investors fret over the stability of small regional banks. The Dow Jones fell 1.08 per cent. The S&P 500 shed 1.16 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.08 per cent.

In Asia, Strait times, S&P/ASX 200, Hang Seng and Kospi fell 0.7-1 per cent. Markets in Japan and mainland China are closed for a holiday.

In the commodity market, Brent crude was at $75 per barrel after a decline of 5 per cent Tuesday on demand worries.

