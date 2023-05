Sensex Today: Key benchmark indices Sensex, Nifty started on a negative note amid weak global cues.

Global Cues

Globally, the US markets closed lower overnight as debt-ceiling negotiations saw no progress. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 slipped up to 1 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, too, mirrored negative moves this morning as Nikkei 225, Kospi, Topix, and the S&P 200 indices declined up to 0.7 per cent.