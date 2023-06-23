Stock Market Updates: Sensex Down 200 pts, Nifty Below 18,750 Amid Broad-Based Selling

Sensex Today: The market opened on a negative note on Friday morning. S&P BSE Sensex started subdued on Friday, quoting 192 points lower at 63,046 levels. The NSE Nifty50, too, fell 63 points to trade at 18,708.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and Smallcap indices tarded mixed with the former down 0.33 per cent but the latter was up 0.02 per cent.

Individually, Landmark Cars rallied 4 per cent after about 4 million shares changed hands via block deals.

Besides, all IT shares fell after global consulting major Accenture said it expected revenues for the fourth quarter of FY23 (June-August 2023) to be in the range $15.75-16.35 billion, an increase of 2-6 per cent in the local currency but below Street estimates, indicating a slowdown in its technology budget as clients turn cautious.

Sectorally, too, all the indices were in the red with the Nifty Metal index down 0.9 per cent, the Nifty IT index 0.56 per cent, and the Nifty Bank index 0.3 per cent.

Global Cues

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, helped by a cheap yen and US tech rallies, as Federal Reserve officials continued to take an aggressive stance on inflation.The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.56 percent, or 185.10 points, at 33,449.98 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.38 percent, or 8.77 points, to 2,305.27.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed higher on Thursday as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell continued to beat a hawkish drum.